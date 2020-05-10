This was made known in a Press statement issued by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman, Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19.

According to the statement, the deceased recently arrived Kwara from Lagos with his wife and a child shortly after he suffered a stroke at his Lagos base.

It stated that before his death, the state government treated the deceased, his wife and their child as suspected cases and samples were taken from them.

“The results of their samples came back positive. Unfortunately, he died early Saturday morning even before the family got to know about their COVID-19 status.

“He has been buried accordingly. Everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken,” Ajakaye said.

He stated that due the peculiarity of the case, the Rapid Response Team brought all those involved, including the deceased wife and child to the isolation centre, .

“We pray to God to repose his soul. We urge citizens to see COVID-19 for what it is: a deadly and highly contagious virus that requires adherence to all safety protocols, including obeying the lockdown order.

“We repeat that there is no shame or blame in contracting the virus as this is a global pandemic from which no one is immune.

“We commiserate with his family on this painful development while also wishing all of our patients quick recover,” he said.

Ajakaye stated that the state government also announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 from among those who sneaked into the state from the northwestern axis of the country.

According to him, this brings to 28 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara State.

The government spokesman noted that 19 confirmed cases were active while nine others were discharged,adding that all active cases were asymptomatic.