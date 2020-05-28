The Kwara Government says it has recorded six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases as at Wednesday in the state to 85.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the State’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that out of the 1,224 tests so far conducted, 1,083 tested negative for the Coronavirus, while 50 were active out of the 85 confirmed cases.

He said that 34 patients had so far been discharged and one death recorded in the state.