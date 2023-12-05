Kwara Govt to establish Rural Access Road Agency, sends bill to Assembly

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kwara State Rural Access Road Agency Bill, 2023 was forwarded to the assembly for its consideration and passage.

NAN also reports that the request is contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu (APC/Ilesha/Gwanara) by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and read during Tuesday’s plenary.

The agency, according to the bill, will be charged with the responsibility of ensuring the overall management, design, development, rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of rural roads in the state. Consequently, the speaker referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business, directing it to slate it for first reading.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency Amendment Bill, 2023 passed the second reading during Tuesday’s sitting.

This followed a debate on its general principles, led by the bill sponsor, Mr Yinusa Oniboki (APC/Afon), who advocated for financial autonomy for the agency to enable it fulfil its mandate, devoid of any encumbrance.

Oniboki said that the bill, which would grant financial autonomy to the agency, would enable it access international aids and ensure its accountability. According to him, the bill will also allow the agency to employ its staff members, design its organisational structure and ensure decentralisation of its departments.

Other lawmakers, in their respective contributions, pleaded that the bill be accorded accelerated passage in view of its importance to the people of the state. NAN reports that the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Ahmed Kareem, read the bill for the second time.