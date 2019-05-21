Senator Andrew Uchendu has decried the spate of killings in Rivers state.

In a point of order raised on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Senator Uchendu alleged that some Nigerians in Rivers state were being killed, beheaded and burnt in their homes.

Describing the situation as unimaginable, the Rivers-East lawmaker said he raised similar concerns when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, briefed the Senate on the security situation in the country.

“It is sad for me to inform the Senate of the very disturbing and deteriorating situation in Rivers state concerning the killing of innocent citizens by unknown gunmen,” he began.

”This is not the case of political killings, banditry or ethical violence. What is most disturbing is that across the length and breadth of the state, villagers and innocent citizens sleep in their homes at night believing that they are secured and some people will come from nowhere and invade villages.

“The most disturbing aspect of the killings is that they are not just shooting people to death or decapitating people or beheading them but they are now getting them burnt. It is unbelievable and unimaginable.

“When the Inspector General of Police was here to brief us, I told him that what is going on in Rivers state is like a way of life,” he added.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the Senate would consider the matter on the next legislative day being Wednesday, May 22, 2019.