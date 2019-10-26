A judge of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state, Abdul Dogo has been freed by his abductors.

The judge, who was kidnapped with his driver by gunmen at the Ibilo axis of Edo/Isua Akoko area of Ondo State was reportedly released on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2 a.m.

Earlier, the kidnappers had demanded N50 ransom to release the judge and his driver.

It was not clear if the ransom was paid before his release or not.

According to TheCable, a witness said that Dogo was in a black SUV with registration number HC 72 FJ, when he was attacked.

The witness added that the the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before they whisked the judge away.