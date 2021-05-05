Students kidnapped from Kaduna college regain freedom
The students spent 55 days in captivity.
Pulse Nigeria
Abdullahi Usman, chairman of the forum of parents of the abducted students, confirmed the release of the students to Pulse:
“Yes, they have been released. They were taken to the residence of one of the mediators last night," Usman said.
"They are on their way to us now."
Five of the students regained their freedom on April 5, 2021. Five were released in another tranche much later.
There's been a spate of kidnappings targeting school students in Nigeria, since the Chibok schoolgirls abduction of 2014.
