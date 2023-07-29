Kebbi govt to offer scholarship to kidnapped Yauri girl students

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state disclosed this while receiving a Turkish organisation, Nigeria/TUILP International College, who paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 17, 2021, bandits stormed FGC Birnin Yauri and abducted both male and female students of the college alongside two of their teachers.

NAN also recalls that the female captives spent more than a year in captivity before they finally gained their freedom after concerted efforts by government and their parents.

The governor said the girls would be offered scholarship to enable them continue with their studies and actualise their dreams in various fields of endeavours.

He pledged to partner with the Turkish organisation to develop education, health and youth empowerment, adding that he had been monitoring the activities of the organisation for a long period of time and found them to be sincere and upright.

Idris said: “I noticed their contribution in promoting health activities, hence, the decision of this administration to engage them in cataract surgery. My administration is ready to partner with any donor agency that will bring development to Kebbi State.”

The governor noted with satisfaction that his administration had embarked on construction and rehabilitation of roads to give the state capital a facelift, adding that similar projects would be extended to other Senatorial Districts.

He assured that by next week, he would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on completion of the state secretariat to provide office accommodation to the entire civil servants in the state.

Idris appealed to the people of the state to give the Turkish organisation maximum support and cooperation towards moving the state forward.

Earlier, the leader of group, who is also the Group Managing Director, Surat Group of Companies, Yasar Ovenc, assured the governor of their readiness to collaborate with the state government in promoting education, health and youth empowerment.

He requested for the names of the kidnapped Yauri girl students and promised to offer them scholarship, while emphasising that their priority area would be on education, particularly girl-child education.