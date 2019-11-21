Following the judgement of Kano High Court on the creation of four new emirates in the state, residents of some communities in the state are currently protesting against the judgement.

The court had on Thursday, November 21, 2019, nullified the creation of the new emirates by the state government.

The four new emirates, which the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje introduced in May 2019, are Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Justice Usman Na’Abba ruled that the law creating emirates did not follow due process.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, residents of the affected communities in Karaye and Gaya took to the streets to protest the court verdict.

Premium Times reports that Karaye residents carried placards, whose contents were in Hausa, to show their grievances at the judgment.

One of the placards read, “Leave us in our new emirate, the Karaye emirate,”

Another says, “The people of Karaye are in support of the new emirate”.

