The monarch made the remark while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after a security meeting at the Government House, Kano on Saturday.

He said the emirate council would continue to support the state government and all other security agencies with a view to enhancing security in the state.

“The meeting we had was an expanded security committee meeting with all the traditional rulers from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state,” he said.

According to him, the expanded security meeting is necessary in view of the security challenges confronting the neighbouring states of Zamfara and of recent Zamfara state.

“Following the rising insecurity challenges in the neighbouring states of Zamfara and Katsina states, the Kano government has to re-strategise by involving traditional institutions to ensure peace in the state.

The new strategy was adopted following an expanded security meeting held between the state government and the Emirate Council, “ he said.

He said that the state government found it necessary to include all the traditional rulers as part of effort to enable them contribute their quota toward ensuring peace and security in the state.

“You are aware of the security challenges in some of our neighbouring states and a wise man takes precaution before a problem befalls him.

“If you see your neighbour’s house on fire you quickly quench it with water before its spread to your doorstep.”

NAN reports that the expanded security meeting was attended by all stakeholders, village heads and district heads from the 44 local government areas of the state.