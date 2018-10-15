Pulse.ng logo
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m kickback

The Kano state House of Assembly has begun moves to impeach Governor Ganduje who was caught allegedly receiving $5 million as kickback for projects in the state.

  Published:
(Leadership)

As reactions continue to trail the videos of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving $5 million as kickback from contractors, the Kano state House of Assembly has begun moves to impeach him.

Online news platform, DailyNigerian, on Sunday, October 14, 2018, released a video of Governor Ganduje receiving bundles of dollars as bribe from a contractor.

In a swift reaction, the Kano state government denied the video and threatened to sue the media organization.

But raising a matter of urgent public importance at the House on Monday, October, 15, 2018, a member representing Warawa Constituency, Labaran Madari, said the Assembly should investigate the authenticity of the video and take measures.

Madari said the videos had brought the institution of governance in the state to disrepute, and therefore the need for the legislators to take urgent action.

The matter was seconded by Baffa Dan’Agundi, a member representing Kano Municipal.

Responding, the speaker, Alhassan Rurum, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate the matter and report back to the assembly.

Members of the committee include Baffa Dan’Agundi (Kano Municipal) as chairman; Labaran Madari (Warawa); Garba Gafasa (Ajingi); and Zubairu Masu, (Sumaila).

Others are Ayuba Labaran (Kabo); Abubakar Galadima (Bebeji); Garba Yau Gwarmai (Kunchi/Tsanyawa), and Mujtafa Amin.

ALSO READ: 8 Things you need to know about viral video of Governor Ganduje allegedly hiding bribe in his babanriga

It was, however, gathered that the Assembly would serve Governor Ganduje an impeachment notice as soon as the committee submits its report.

“This is a serious matter that should not be swept under the carpet. We did preliminary investigation and found out the videos are genuine. The committee is just mere formality,” said a member who craved anonymity told DailyNigerian.

“The governor confessed to some of us that it was real but he is now trying to stop us from exercising our constitutional duty.”

In another video released on Monday, Ganduje was seen receiving part of the $5million bribe money from contractors in the state.

