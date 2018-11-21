Kano Anti-corruption Agency receives support from EU

news

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-graft Corruption Commission (PCACC) has received the support of the European Union (EU) in its fight against corruption.

Mrs Ada Chide-Igbokwe, Consultant, Rule of Law on Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) of the EU in Nigeria, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a Five-day meeting of PCACC/EU and relevant stakeholders in Dutse on Wednesday.

Chide-Igbokwe explained that EU would sign a final document with PCACC and other stakeholders on how they could collaborate and fight corruption in the society.

She said that the EU was committed to the fight against corruption, adding that corruption retards progress and development anywhere in the world.

The Consultant stated that EU would be funding some of the activities of PCACC which would be managed by the British Council and other relevant stakeholders towards minimising corruption.

“The fight against corruption is a collective effort; it is not the responsibility of one person, which explains why we are here to sign the final document on the process of fighting corruption.

“We want to ensure transparency and accountability in government and the private sector, as well as among the common people,’’ she said.