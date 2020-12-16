The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appealed to parents of students recently kidnapped in Katsina State to exercise patience with ongoing rescue efforts.

Gunmen invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara on Friday, December 11, 2020, with over 300 students unaccounted for five days later.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 that the military is doing its best to ensure the safe return of the students.

He called on grieving parents to support troops with prayers for the students' return.

He said, "Be patient with us and continue to pray for us so that we succeed because in everything you do, you must pray.

"With what the military is doing, by the grace of God, we believe that the children will come out alive."

Katsina governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said earlier this week that the government has already commenced negotiations with the kidnappers to ensure the students return unhurt.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche [DHQ]

In an audio recording reported days after the attack, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, claimed responsibility for the abductions, a repeat of the abductions of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno in 2014, and Dapchi, Yobe in 2018.

However, Enenche said in his Wednesday interview that Shekau's claim is not to be taken seriously.

The DHQ spokesperson said terrorists are always trying to boost their egos and show relevance with events they're not responsible for.

He also disputed that it was Shekau speaking in the recorded audio.

"Somebody spoke on audio and said, 'I am Shekau'. Shekau on a secondary note is a brand.

"All that needs to be done is somebody using his voice. The total aim of terrorists is to instill fear into people even beyond their scope of influence," he said.

Boko Haram's activities have been largely restricted to the northeast region over the past 10 years, with criminal activities in the northwest attributed to standalone bandits.