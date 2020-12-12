Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly kidnaped hundreds of students on Friday night from Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

The incident was reported to have happened hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura, his home state for a seven-day private visit.

The gunmen, who reportedly invaded the school about 10:15 pm shot at one of the policemen manning the main gate of the school before proceeding to the students’ hostel and abducted hundreds of them including the wife of an employee in the school.

Punch reports that troops of the Nigerian Army later arrived at the school to confront the bandits.

According to the newspaper, some of the students escaped from the school during the gun duel between the troops and the bandits.

Many of the students are also reported to have returned after staying overnight in the bush.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who could not state the exact number of students abducted, said the police are taking headcounts of the students.

He said, “We are still taking the headcount of the students. Maybe no student was even abducted as some of the students had to escape from the school during the gun duel. So, I cannot give you the exact number of students actually abducted for now.”

Parents of the students have also rushed to the school to know the fate of their children.