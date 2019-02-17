The Kaduna state government has condemned what it says is an attempt to politicise the recent killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Premium Times reports that the state government made this known on Saturday, February 16, 2019, when Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited Kajuru with security chiefs.

According to Punch, El-Rufai announced on Friday, February 15, 2019, that 66 people were killed in a clash that occurred in the LG.

The Kaduna state Governor's announcement was however met with criticisms from different quarters.

Did El-Rufai lie?

The people of Southern Kaduna accused the state Governor of planning to incite violence with his announcement.

They also wondered why the Governor waited till Friday to announce an incident that occurred last week Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Also speaking to Punch on the matter, the Zonal Coordinator, North-West office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ishaya Chonoko said “It is not true that 66 people were killed in Kaduna State. I am in Kaduna now and I can confirm to you that I am not aware of any 66 people that were killed in Kajuru Local Government Area by any unknown gunmen.

“There was an attack last week (Sunday) where 11 people were said to have been killed. It was the usual tribal clash between the Fulani and the indigenes. Anytime there is a clash between two tribes in Kaduna, there is usually reprisal.

“We made necessary contacts only to discover that it was merely a rumour to instigate violence. Please disregard it. It is not true at all.”

The Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said that about 11 people were killed in their sleep last week Sunday and not on Friday.

Chidi Odinkalu, a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), called on El-Rufai to show the world evidence of the killing.

Odinkalu also told Channels Television that he has contacted sources in the area and cannot confirm the authenticity of the Governor’s claim.

The statement issued by the media aide to the Governor, Samuel Aruwan reads: “The Kaduna State Government notes the concerted and apparently coordinated efforts by bigoted busy bodies to deny the Kajuru killings, or to minimise the casualty figures, and the specious arguments being deployed in this despicable quest. The Kaduna State Government condemns in the strongest terms attempts to politicise the killings.

“Only irresponsible and insensitive people can recklessly dismiss the deaths of members of a community with whom they have no contact. Private individuals and unelected actors cannot be allowed to reduce weighty matters of state security to the province of their limited networks, inexperienced lenses and narrow agendas.

“The government of a state cannot be detained by parochial, ethno-religious, partisan or electoral calculations from doing its duty to provide security, confirm incidents of security breaches, take steps to reassure affected communities and ensure that perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”

ALSO READ: El-Rufai pleads with Fulani not to engage in reprisal attacks

The Senator representing the constituency which Kajuru belongs to, Shehu Sani said security agencies have taken charge of the issue which happened last week.

“What the people of the area told me was that the issue happened since Sunday and the security agencies waded in and resolved it immediately. There was no tension that can threaten peace in the area,” he added.

Sani said his constituents are ready to vote and no amount of distraction will stop them.