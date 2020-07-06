On the 17th July 2020, tagged #NoCorruptionDay, we are joined by dedicated citizens; the likes of MI Abaga, Alex Ekubo, Osas Igodaro, Lillian Esoro, Jeff Bankz & others - who are willing to use their platforms to share this powerful message and also supported by agencies; Accountability Lab and Yiaga.We have activities centered around #NoCorruptionDay geared towards tackling corruption through mindset reorientation.

In 2019, SERAP undertook a survey to assess and highlight key behavioural and belief patterns about corruption across Nigeria. The survey birthed the Anti-Corruption Social Norms Report.

This report found that 40% of respondents do not believe in the possibility of successfully ending corruption in Nigeria. 43.3 % do not believe they have a role to play in the change dings lend credence to the idea that corruption has become a Nigerian norm. 71% of research respondents were found to depend on the internet and Social media to reset social norms and get information so naturally, these media became the avenues to prioritize to help policy makers and Anti-corruption agencies effectively reach Nigerians.

Marking #NOCORRUPTIONDAY on the 17th of July would be the final lap of a sensitization journey. The journey that will begin about 10 days before will involve a quiz that highlights the role individuals play in perpetuating corruption, a tick-off list of corrupt practices we may unconsciously engage in daily & a breakdown of relevant aspects of the report that could reshape the thinking of the average Nigerian.

The 24-hour #NoCorruptionDay challenge encourages people to commit to avoiding at least five (5) corrupt things they normally do and as such attempt to alter the corruption narrative across board.

About SERAP

In the past years, SERAP has developed into a serious public interest organization in the areas of Anti-corruption & Economic and Social Rights. Our greatest strength is the use of Nigeria’s international Human Rights & Anti-corruption obligations and commitments to interpret National laws, and to hold the government accountable.

Visit us at serap-nigeria.org

This is a featured post.