Jetlyfe Aviation goes all out for biggest private jet event, The Jet Gala.

Backed by brands like MasterCard, Glenfiddich, GAC Motors, Play Network, alongside partnerships with Spice TV and Pulse, the core objective of this event is to set the pace towards putting the first black man on the moon.

Africa’s first Lunar mission will enable the African content to know more about her climate. It will also help the continent anticipate, prepare for, and take proactive action against natural disasters using satellite technology, as opposed to playing catch-up with the western world as it currently does.

According to the company’s CEO, Capt. Wisdom Intoto, “One of the first steps towards sending the 'The First Black man to the Moon', will be to send a child to school to acquire the skills of the future, and we have decided to start with the girl child given the daunting statistics of underrepresentation of females in the aviation industry.”

According to The Pilot Institute , only 9.02% of pilots in the world today are women, with 64,979 women as pilots. These numbers reflect a great imbalance in today’s Aviation industry, a gap JetLyfe seeks to fill.

Jetlyfe will fund (60) STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) female students under the 'Future Aviators' program. To nominate a girl child for the Future Aviators Fund, individuals can visit www.thefutureaviator.org .

The Jet Gala will host Music Royalty, Made Kuti performances and others. Following the Jet Gala, Ultra HNI’s as well as representatives of the event’s partners will be treated to an exclusive three (3) course meal which will be introduced by a Five star Michelin Chef on a Private jet 35,000 feet above sea level. The final event, “Dinner in the Sky”, will be held on air, across Nigeria and Ghana.

The Jet Gala is set to take place at the five (5) star Legend Business Jet terminal in Lagos, Nigeria and Kotoka International Airport Accra, Ghana, after which its elite guests will be led to Kwarleyz Residence, a five (5) star Hotel, and Residence in Accra, Ghana.

“One night, Two cities, Three-course meals, for the love of Africa”

This luxury lifestyle event is set to be one of many by the company, on a quest to delve into a world of impact never before considered by the continent until now.

