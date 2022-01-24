RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB asks candidate who cheated 21 years ago to forfeit certificates despite apology

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The self-confessed cheater had written to JAMB seeking forgiveness over his involvement in examination malpractice 21 years ago.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has turned down the apology tendered by a candidate, Mr. Timipade Kemepade, who confessed to committing examination malpractice in the course of obtaining his University Matriculation Examination (UME) result.

The incident occurred 21 years ago when Kemepade sat for his JAMB examination.

Kemepade's apology is contained in a letter written to the examination body in which he blamed his misconduct on youthful exuberance while also expressing regrets.

"With regret and sincere apology to JAMB, I, Timipade Kemepade, with Certificate No. 33208803GA confess that I participated in examination malpractice 21 years ago while sitting my JAMB examination.

"I, therefore, seek the forgiveness of JAMB. I sincerely regret my youthful exuberance," the letter reads in part.

However, in its reply, JAMB informed the repentant cheat that his apology and consequent admission of guilt are "rejected in their entirety and are, therefore, not admissible."

The body also told Kemepade that his apology will only be accepted after he has willingly forfeited all the certificates he had fraudulently acquired using the result of the UME.

Meanwhile, Jamb has also announced the commencement date for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry examination registration.

This was contained in the latest release of its weekly bulletin.

