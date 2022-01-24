RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

Bayo Wahab

JAMB announced the date in its weekly bulletin.

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry examination will begin by February 12, 2022.

The board announced this in its weekly bulletin released by its Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Monday, January 24, 2022.

As stated in the bulletin, the exam body said that the “UTME/DE registration would start on February 12, 2022 and end on March 19, 2022.

It added that mock examination would hold on April 20, 2022, while UTME would hold from 20th to 30th April 2022.

Bayo Wahab

