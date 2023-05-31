Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

The title is meant to identify her as the president of all market men and women in the country.

Tinubu-Ojo added the title to her Twitter bio to reflect her new status after the inauguration of President Tinubu, her father.

Her Twitter bio reads, “This is the Official Handle of The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, The First Daughter of the FRN”.

The president’s daughter, who was crowned as the Iyaloja of Lagos in October 2013, joined the social media platform in October 2022.

She was said to have inherited the title from her paternal grandmother, the late President General of Lagos Market Men and Women, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji. It is believed that Mogaji appointed her as her successor before she died.

However, the change in her Twitter bio from Iyaloja General of Lagos to Iyaloja General of Nigeria has got Nigerians talking as many question the motive behind the new title.

Below are Nigerians' reactions to the development as Iyaloja General of Nigeria trends on Twitter.

