Tinubu sworn in as President

Bayo Wahab

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Nigeria's 16th president.

Kashim Shettima and Bola Tinubu have been sworn in as vice president and president of Nigeria respectively. [Punch]
Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima took the Oath of Office administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The former governor of Lagos State was declared the winner of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

