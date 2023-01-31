ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP terrorists give out old naira notes to passengers in Borno

Bayo Wahab

One of the passengers said the terrorists gave out N100,000 old naira notes to each person.

ISWAP terrorists attack Borno military base (Saharareporters)
ISWAP terrorists attack Borno military base (Saharareporters)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Daily Trust reports that members of the terrorist group were seen on Saturday, January 29, 2023, along the Maiduguri/Monguno highway in Guzamala LGA of Borno State distributing money to passengers.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said the terrorists were dressed in military camouflage and drove two gun trucks.

A resident of the area, Bakura Ibrahim told the newspaper that the ISWAP members stood under a tree by the roadside with a bag of old naira notes.

According to him, the terrorists gave out N100,000 old naira notes to each person.

Bakura said, “We left Monguno at about 12 noon. As we approached Mairari, there were no existing checkpoints in the area; we were apprehensive.

“They stopped us and asked if we were going to Maiduguri, then they started giving each person 100,000 old naira notes, but we could not believe it. They gave each occupant of the Golf Volkswagen.”

Another source said the insurgents urged them to take the money to the bank and change it with new notes.

The group simply told us, If you think you can go to their banks and change it to new naira, go and do so; may Allah make it beneficial to you,” the source said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso, most prepared for 2023 presidential election – NNPP chieftain

Kwankwaso, most prepared for 2023 presidential election – NNPP chieftain

INEC urges registered voters to participate in Saturday’s mock accreditation

INEC urges registered voters to participate in Saturday’s mock accreditation

ISWAP terrorists give out old naira notes to passengers in Borno

ISWAP terrorists give out old naira notes to passengers in Borno

Buhari wasn’t attacked in Kano — APC PCC

Buhari wasn’t attacked in Kano — APC PCC

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

No Govt can solve all problems — Buhari

Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, JAMB registrar.

How Ojerinde used me to embezzle public funds – Former JAMB Director