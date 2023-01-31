ISWAP terrorists give out old naira notes to passengers in Borno

Daily Trust reports that members of the terrorist group were seen on Saturday, January 29, 2023, along the Maiduguri/Monguno highway in Guzamala LGA of Borno State distributing money to passengers.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said the terrorists were dressed in military camouflage and drove two gun trucks.

A resident of the area, Bakura Ibrahim told the newspaper that the ISWAP members stood under a tree by the roadside with a bag of old naira notes.

According to him, the terrorists gave out N100,000 old naira notes to each person.

Bakura said, “We left Monguno at about 12 noon. As we approached Mairari, there were no existing checkpoints in the area; we were apprehensive.

“They stopped us and asked if we were going to Maiduguri, then they started giving each person 100,000 old naira notes, but we could not believe it. They gave each occupant of the Golf Volkswagen.”

Another source said the insurgents urged them to take the money to the bank and change it with new notes.