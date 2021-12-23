ISWAP bombs Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

President Buhari arrived Maiduguri at 11:45am on Thursday, December 23, as part of a one-day official visit to Borno.

TheCable reports that the insurgents launched the attacks on Thursday, ahead of the president's visit to the city.

The explosives reportedly landed in several areas, including Ngomari, Bulumkutu, Ajilari and Ayafe communities within the metropolis.

The insurgents were said to have launched the attack from the outskirts of Auno which lies some 15 kilometres away from the city.

Residents within the area scampered for safety amid explosive sounds.

The casualty figure is yet to be ascertained, but many houses were destroyed, the report details.

The president was received by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, members of national and state houses of assembly, and some top government officials.