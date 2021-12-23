RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP bombs Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

Jude Egbas

The terrorists launched attacks on the city shortly before the Commander-in-Chief touched down.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Maiduguri to inaugurate developmental projects. [PM News]

Terrorist group, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), launched multiple rocket attacks on Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, just hours before President Muhammadu Buhari set foot on the city, according to reports.

President Buhari arrived Maiduguri at 11:45am on Thursday, December 23, as part of a one-day official visit to Borno.

TheCable reports that the insurgents launched the attacks on Thursday, ahead of the president's visit to the city.

The explosives reportedly landed in several areas, including Ngomari, Bulumkutu, Ajilari and Ayafe communities within the metropolis.

The insurgents were said to have launched the attack from the outskirts of Auno which lies some 15 kilometres away from the city.

Residents within the area scampered for safety amid explosive sounds.

The casualty figure is yet to be ascertained, but many houses were destroyed, the report details.

The president was received by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, members of national and state houses of assembly, and some top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the president were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.

