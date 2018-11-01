Pulse.ng logo
IPOB: Hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape

IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape

Mr Oghenovo Otemu instituted the suit on behalf of the plaintiff, Mr Isaiah Ayugu, a legal practitioner and made copy available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate. play IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape (Pulse)

A plaintiff, Mr Isaiah Ayugu, has urged Federal High Court, Abuja to hold Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe and former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode culpable for the escape of Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had gazette the Indigenous People of Biafra as a terrorist group after a court had pronounced it so.

Others included in the action are: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Counsel to Kanu,   Tochukwu Uchendu, Emmanuel Shallow Ben, Emmanuel Kanu, and Uchechi Kanu.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1254/18, the plaintiff also asked the court to immediately order the commencement of investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape of Kanu from the country.

He averred that action was predicated on the respondents’ various allegations that Kanu could have been assassinated by the Nigerian Army.

The court was also told to order the arrest and prosecution of respondents after proper investigation must have been done on how the IPOB leader fled the country.

The plaintiff further alleged that all the listed respondents had aided Kanu’s escape.

The plaintiff had also prayed the court for an order mandating all the respondents to be prosecuted, if they were found to be culpable.

Ayugu said during the period when the blackmail was against the military and the Nigerian government, he suffered emotional and psychological trauma, adding that his freedom of movement and rights were hindered.

Also joined in the suit is Director- General,the Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no date has been fixed for the hearing of the case

