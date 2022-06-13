RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC: Deadline for voters registration remains June 30

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Online reports claimed the deadline had been extended prompting celebration in some quarters.

INEC, political parties to collaborate on addressing voter apathy (VanguardNGR)
INEC, political parties to collaborate on addressing voter apathy (VanguardNGR)

Contrary to speculations that the deadline for the ongoing registration of voters has been been extended to August 31, 2022, the deadline remains June 30, 2022.

Recommended articles

Following clamour for extension of the deadline due to upsurge in the number of potential registrants and the attendant logistics hitches, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, last week, said extension might be considered.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, online reports claimed the deadline had been extended prompting celebration in some quarters.

Asked if was true the deadline has been extended to August 31, 2022, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said: “No. It is not true. The deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is still 30th June. The online pre-registration service closed since 30th May.

“What the Commission has done to respond to the surge in numbers of those who want to register, is to deploy more INEC Voter Enrollment Devices (IVEDs) to areas where the pressure is highest.

“These areas are all the states in the South-East region, Kano, Lagos and the FCT.”

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tanker Inferno: Okowa lauds driver for averting fire disaster

Tanker Inferno: Okowa lauds driver for averting fire disaster

Nigerians groan as national grid collapses for the 5th time in 2022

Nigerians groan as national grid collapses for the 5th time in 2022

Okowa salutes Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

Okowa salutes Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

Make society better with your positions, Okowa charges leaders

Make society better with your positions, Okowa charges leaders

INEC: Deadline for voters registration remains June 30

INEC: Deadline for voters registration remains June 30

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

2023: Bola Tinubu campaign disowns viral unofficial manifesto

2023: Bola Tinubu campaign disowns viral unofficial manifesto

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter