In Ekiti, asking a child to run errands during school hours could land you in jail

She added that engaging in any of these is "contrary to the laws of the land.”

Ogunlade made the declaration on Children's Day, May 27, 2021 while reiterating State Governor Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to the protection of the rights of children and their right to an education.

According to the commissioner, “Governor Fayemi not only commenced his second tenure in office with an Executive Order that made education free and compulsory up to senior secondary school level, but has also continued to display serious commitment to the provision of conducive teaching and learning environment in all schools in the state.