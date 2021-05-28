RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

In Ekiti, asking a child to run errands during school hours could land you in jail

The commissioner asked parents to take advantage of the administration's education-friendly policies.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs in Ekiti, Maryam Ogunlade, has said that “it is a gross violation of the rights of children to make them run errands or hawk during school hours."

She added that engaging in any of these is "contrary to the laws of the land.”

Ogunlade made the declaration on Children's Day, May 27, 2021 while reiterating State Governor Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to the protection of the rights of children and their right to an education.

According to the commissioner, “Governor Fayemi not only commenced his second tenure in office with an Executive Order that made education free and compulsory up to senior secondary school level, but has also continued to display serious commitment to the provision of conducive teaching and learning environment in all schools in the state.

“The enforcement of the state’s Child Rights Law being championed by the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, is in cognisance of the fact that children as the future of the nation should be given a solid foundation.”

