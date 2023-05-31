Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

The Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Mass Transit, Mr Anthony Anyaehie, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Anyaehie said that buses would be positioned at strategic bus stops and pickup stations in rural and urban areas of the state for ease of accessibility.

He said the routes would include arterial roads connecting the capital city of Owerri to Orlu, Okigwe, Okpuala, Obinze and Obowo provinces of the state.

He said that the transport system would be computerised.

The special adviser said government would employ persons who would manage the sale of bus tickets and issue such tickets to passengers, who would in turn, use the purchased tickets to get seats in the buses.

This, he said, would prevent the drivers from carrying cash and protect them from being targets of criminals on the highways.

“Gov. Hope Uzodimma is committed to modern, pocket friendly transport system that provides comfort to Imo people and reduces the hassle associated with travel across the state.

“The transit system will be computerised with CCTV surveillance on the buses while the tickets would be sold at subsidised rates.

“Imo students will also have free buses from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m on school days,” Anyaehie said.