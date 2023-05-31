The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anyaehie said that buses would be positioned at strategic bus stops and pickup stations in rural and urban areas of the state for ease of accessibility.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]
Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]

Recommended articles

The Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Mass Transit, Mr Anthony Anyaehie, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Anyaehie said that buses would be positioned at strategic bus stops and pickup stations in rural and urban areas of the state for ease of accessibility.

He said the routes would include arterial roads connecting the capital city of Owerri to Orlu, Okigwe, Okpuala, Obinze and Obowo provinces of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the transport system would be computerised.

The special adviser said government would employ persons who would manage the sale of bus tickets and issue such tickets to passengers, who would in turn, use the purchased tickets to get seats in the buses.

This, he said, would prevent the drivers from carrying cash and protect them from being targets of criminals on the highways.

“Gov. Hope Uzodimma is committed to modern, pocket friendly transport system that provides comfort to Imo people and reduces the hassle associated with travel across the state.

“The transit system will be computerised with CCTV surveillance on the buses while the tickets would be sold at subsidised rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imo students will also have free buses from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m on school days,” Anyaehie said.

He called on Imo residents to support the people-oriented programmes of the state government, to enable it to actualise the good intentions for the masses.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man charged for murder of Nigerian pastor's wife in US knew her from church

Man charged for murder of Nigerian pastor's wife in US knew her from church

Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Reps, Senate agree on establishment of real estate regulatory council

Reps, Senate agree on establishment of real estate regulatory council

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

Senators Urhoghide and Akinyelure dump PDP

Senators Urhoghide and Akinyelure dump PDP

Pepsodent deepens consumers engagement, activates schools to promote oral health education

Pepsodent deepens consumers engagement, activates schools to promote oral health education

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts