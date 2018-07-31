Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Imo Assembly appoints Callistus Ekenze as new Deputy Gov

In Imo House of Assembly appoints Callistus Ekenze as new Deputy Gov

  • Published:
Imo House of Assembly appoints Callistus Ekenze as new Deputy Gov play

Imo House of Assembly appoints Callistus Ekenze as new Deputy Gov

(Punch)

The Imo House of Assembly on Monday impeached the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Eze Madumere, over alleged gross misconduct and appointed the Head of Service, Mr Callistus Ekenze as his replacement.

The action was in defiance of the ruling of a state High Court by Justice Ben Iheka on July 30, restraining the legislators and the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paschal Nnadi, from any further moves regarding the impeachment process, pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The House took the decision following the recommendations of the ad hoc committee led by Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo APC) investigating the allegations.

The report of the committee which was considered during a committee of the whole House stated that Madumere failed to appear before the committee to clear his name in spite of being served on several occasions.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill Imo APC chairman

The Ibeh-led committee report read that “Madumere’s failure to appear before it was an admission of guilt.”

The recommendations were adopted by the House following a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal) and seconded by Mr Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North).

The decision was endorsed by 19 legislators when the Speaker, Dr Iheanacho Ihim, called for a division whereupon members filed out to sign their assent to the recommendations of the report of the panel. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
3 2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s commentbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Rochas Okorocha Gov. condemns murder of Imo APC chieftain, places N20m bounty on killers
Okorocha Governor asks youths to make sacrifices to lead greater Nigeria
Sunny Ejiagwu Gunmen kill Imo APC chairman
Nina Former Big Brother Naija star graduates from Imo state university [Photos]
In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached

Local

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that the move to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom might endanger Nigeria’s democracy.
Ortom Move to impeach Benue Gov might endanger Nigeria’s democracy – Atiku
The Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum has alleged the move to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has the backing of the Federal Government.
Ortom Group says FG allegedly behind move to impeach Benue Governor
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have called on President Buhari to look into the attempt to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Ortom’s Impeachment Move PDP lawmakers threaten to frustrate Buhari’s requests in NASS
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National  Working Committee (NWC) has sacked the Alh Ishola Balogun Fulani led Kwara state executive committee of the party.
APC National Working Committee sacks Kwara state exco