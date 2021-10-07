IGP says there's no plan to bring back disbanded SARS

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Mba said the clarification followed reports making the rounds both online and offline that the IGP had ordered the re-instatement of the disbanded SARS.

“The Force wishes to emphasise that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever,” he said.

He said that the Nigeria Police had re-organised the operational structure of the squad to fill the vacuum created by its disbandment, as the leadership of the Force remained focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Force.

Mba said the idea was to bequeath Nigerians with a Police Force that would be more effective, efficient, technology driven, humane and rule of law compliant.