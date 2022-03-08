RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igboho to remain in Benin Republic despite his release from prison

Igboho was released on health grounds.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

On Monday, March 7, 2022, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho regained his freedom after spending close to eight months in a Benin Republic prison.

But despite his release yesterday, Igboho won’t be allowed to leave the country as the Beninoise Government restricts his movement to the francophone country.

Igboho, who was arrested at a Cotonou airport in July 2021, while on his way to Germany was released in March 2022, on health grounds.

According to a statement signed by Maxwell Adeleye, the secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Igboho was released to Prof Banji Akintoye and Prof Wale Adeniran.

In the statement, Akintoye described Ighoho’s release as a “triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land.”

However, Igboho’s lead counsel Olusegun Falola while confirming his release said the political agitator would remain in Benin Republic despite his release.

Falola said, “Sunday Adeyemo will remain in Benin Republic for now. He will remain in Benin Republic till the political atmosphere is calm because he is a political prisoner.

“Though Igboho has been released from custody, he will not be permitted to leave Benin Republic for now. He will be moving around with security agents till the time is ripe for him to leave.”

But another lawyer representing Igboho, Yomi Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) disclosed to TheNation that his client has not been released.

Aliyu said Igboho was only released to attend to his health.

The lawyer said, “Igboho has not been released; he was only released to be taken to the hospital to attend to his ill health.

“The last time we spoke, I told you that we were making arrangements to take him to the hospital over his ill health. So, he was released based on health grounds.

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

Aliyu also said Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Akintoye should be commended for the role they played in the release of Igboho.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

