Sunday Igboho regains freedom

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, announced this in a statement on Monday, March 07, 2022.

The Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, explained Igboho was released to Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Details of his release were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a “Triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land.”

The 49-year-old agitator has spent over 231 days in Benin Republic prison after he was arrested on July 19, 2021.

Igboho, who escaped from a deadly raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service on July 1, 2021, was arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo. His wife was released earlier.

During the bloody raid on Igboho’s Sooka residence, the Department of State Services arrested and detained 13 of Igboho’s associates. Two of Igboho’s supporters, identified as Adogan and Alfa, lost their lives during the raid.

DSS also presented seven AK-47 rifles allegedly recovered during the raid on Igboho’s house on July 1, as well as three pump-action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cutlasses, one jack-knife, one pen knife, two pistol holsters, a pair of binoculars, a wallet containing $5, local and international driving licences in his name, ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, two whistles, 50 cartridges and 18 walkie-talkies.