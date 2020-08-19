The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mbah, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the measure was to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt of the suspect.

Mbah said additional deployment comprised of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

He said the team was expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear toward rearresting and bringing the suspect to book.

Mba said the IG, who condemned the unfortunate escape of the suspect from lawful custody, had directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state to intensify efforts to ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

“The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect.

“All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

The FPRO stated that the CP had also been mandated to immediately assess and rejig the security architecture in the state to prevent a reoccurrence of untoward incidents.

He said the I-G called for calm and enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that would lead to the re-arrest of the killer-suspect.