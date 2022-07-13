I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

He stated this while debunking the reports that both Nwachukwu and Wadume escaped from the Kuje Prison during the July 5 Jailbreak at Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja.

"I just spoke with Peter Nwachukwu, before leaving Kuje Prison. Also Wadume is still in the facility.

"The report is false, reckless and mischievous. They are still in custody.

“Efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates", he said.

Recall that Mr. Peter Nwachukwu was remanded in Kuje Prison by a Federal Capital Territory High Court after being accused of killing his wife, the popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.