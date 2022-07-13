Chukwuedo also confirmed that the popular kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (a.k.a. Wadume), is still in their custody.
I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says
Contrary to the report that Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer has escaped from Kuje prison, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, FCT Command, DCS Chukwuedo Humphrey says the inmate is still in the facility.
He stated this while debunking the reports that both Nwachukwu and Wadume escaped from the Kuje Prison during the July 5 Jailbreak at Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja.
"I just spoke with Peter Nwachukwu, before leaving Kuje Prison. Also Wadume is still in the facility.
"The report is false, reckless and mischievous. They are still in custody.
“Efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates", he said.
Recall that Mr. Peter Nwachukwu was remanded in Kuje Prison by a Federal Capital Territory High Court after being accused of killing his wife, the popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.
Also, Hamisu Bala (Wadume) was arrested in August 2019 after being involved in several kidnap cases that bedeviled the Nigeria northern region.
