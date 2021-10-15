RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How Nigerian troops killed 45 bandits, arrested 60 others in 2 weeks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the armed forces operating in different theatres of operation in North West and North Central have eliminated 45 bandits and arrested 60 others in the last two weeks.

Nigerian troops . [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]
Nigerian troops . [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving update on the military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji dominated the operations theatre with aggressive fighting patrols and other kinetic operations with the support of intensive air operations during the period.

He said the troops rescued a total of four kidnapped civilians, neutralised five bandits and arrested four bandits’ collaborators in the various operations.

Onyeuko added that the troops also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and 275 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition among other items and motorcycles during the period.

According to him, the Air Component of Operation, using a force package of NAF platforms, multiple airstrikes were executed on bandits’ enclaves in successive passes in different locations.

“One of which was at the Kwaga forest within Birnin Gwari general area in Kaduna State.

“In the course of the operation, no fewer than 40 armed bandits were neutralised and several structures which served as their logistics bases were destroyed.

“Also, several armed bandits were neutralised and their hideouts destroyed during air interdiction missions executed at some other locations,” he said.

He listed the locations to include Meshema, Yanfako, Gebe and Gatawa forests in Isaa and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Ranch 10 in the Rugu forest area at the border of Kankara.

Onyeuko also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven have continued to maintain vigilance and dominate the operational theatre with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He said the operations led to the seizure of 570 parcels and seven wraps of cannabis sativa, worth N17.1 million.

According to him, 11 kidnapped civilians were rescued, 41 criminal elements arrested, 11 assorted arms including AK-57 rifles, locally fabricated rifles, pistols and SMG as well as 446 assorted ammunitions and 267 livestock were recovered.

Onyeuko noted that Operation Safe Haven engaged youths in sporting activities at different locations of the theatre as well as held peace and security meetings in its area of responsibility.

He said that a 15km Peace and Unity Marathon Competition was organised for male and female youths, drawn from diverse ethnic and religious groups to compete harmoniously among themselves.

“Some of the tournaments were conducted across four districts of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State as well as Jos town, Riyom, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau.

“These, to a great extent, promoted civil-military cooperation and enhanced peaceful coexistence among ethnic and religious groups in the theatre,” he said.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, Onyeuko said the troops recovered a total of 22 arms, including AK-47 rifles, MGs, and locally-made pistols and 461 rounds of ammunition in Benue and Taraba states during the period.

He said that 15 criminals including bandits, herders and drug peddlers were arrested while four kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations.

According to him, troops also held peace and security meetings with community/youth leaders as well as other critical stakeholders and security agencies at Igumale town in Benue and Lau in Taraba.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]