How Nigerian troops killed 45 bandits, arrested 60 others in 2 weeks

Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji dominated the operations theatre with aggressive fighting patrols and other kinetic operations with the support of intensive air operations during the period.

He said the troops rescued a total of four kidnapped civilians, neutralised five bandits and arrested four bandits’ collaborators in the various operations.

Onyeuko added that the troops also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and 275 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition among other items and motorcycles during the period.

According to him, the Air Component of Operation, using a force package of NAF platforms, multiple airstrikes were executed on bandits’ enclaves in successive passes in different locations.

“One of which was at the Kwaga forest within Birnin Gwari general area in Kaduna State.

“In the course of the operation, no fewer than 40 armed bandits were neutralised and several structures which served as their logistics bases were destroyed.

“Also, several armed bandits were neutralised and their hideouts destroyed during air interdiction missions executed at some other locations,” he said.

He listed the locations to include Meshema, Yanfako, Gebe and Gatawa forests in Isaa and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Ranch 10 in the Rugu forest area at the border of Kankara.

Onyeuko also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven have continued to maintain vigilance and dominate the operational theatre with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He said the operations led to the seizure of 570 parcels and seven wraps of cannabis sativa, worth N17.1 million.

According to him, 11 kidnapped civilians were rescued, 41 criminal elements arrested, 11 assorted arms including AK-57 rifles, locally fabricated rifles, pistols and SMG as well as 446 assorted ammunitions and 267 livestock were recovered.

Onyeuko noted that Operation Safe Haven engaged youths in sporting activities at different locations of the theatre as well as held peace and security meetings in its area of responsibility.

He said that a 15km Peace and Unity Marathon Competition was organised for male and female youths, drawn from diverse ethnic and religious groups to compete harmoniously among themselves.

“Some of the tournaments were conducted across four districts of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State as well as Jos town, Riyom, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau.

“These, to a great extent, promoted civil-military cooperation and enhanced peaceful coexistence among ethnic and religious groups in the theatre,” he said.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, Onyeuko said the troops recovered a total of 22 arms, including AK-47 rifles, MGs, and locally-made pistols and 461 rounds of ammunition in Benue and Taraba states during the period.

He said that 15 criminals including bandits, herders and drug peddlers were arrested while four kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations.