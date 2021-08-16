Hoodlums wanted to take advantage of Plateau massacre to loot – Police.

This is contained in a statement issued in Jos by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the meeting followed the attack on commuters along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area during which 23 persons were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

“These are miscreants and hoodlums who wanted to take advantage of the situation to cause trouble and loot.

“This was not the first time it has happened. We do not want to name anybody,” Egbuka said.

According to him, a total of 36 persons have been rescued unhurt from the attack and are in good condition, adding that investigations are ongoing and arrests being made .

He advised the citizens to abide by the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed on Jos South and Bassa local government areas, and also the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area, saying the order was being enforced and that violators would be dealt with.

The commissioner said the imposition of the 24-hour curfew on Jos North local government area had curtailed the spread of violence in the metropolis where seven persons were killed.

He assured that security agencies would fish out the criminals and miscreants and be made to face the wrath of the law.

According to Macham , the Co-Chairmen of the Plateau Inter-Religious Council, Rev. Pandang Yamsat, and the Emir of Wase Dr Muhammadu Haruna, have met with the governor behind closed doors to discuss the security situation in the state.

The meeting, he said, was in respect to the intervention of the Council in calming the current security situation, saying, the council would be carrying out its engagements to further douse the tension.