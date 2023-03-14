ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Command Bauchi state has declared Rep Yakubu Shehu wanted and placed a bounty of N1m on him.

Rep Yakubu Shehu (DailyPost)
Rep Yakubu Shehu (DailyPost)

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports Shehu is representing Bauchi Federal Constituency on the platform of PRP but later defected to APC.

Recommended articles

This is contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s distributed by the Bauchi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The bulletin said the Nigeria Police Force, under the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had declared the member, Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is wanted “in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbances of public peace and culpable homicide.

“The police are seeking anyone with valid information that will lead to his arrest for interrogation and arraignment on criminal charges.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station”.

It said the security agency asked anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact them, promising a N1m as a bounty on the lawmaker.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China reopens borders to all travellers

China reopens borders to all travellers

Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

Kaduna LP guber candidate condemns Zangon Kataf attacks, visits victims

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

Rhodes-Vivour remains authentic LP guber candidate in Lagos – Legal team

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

10th Assembly: Tinubu speaks on preferred Senate President

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

March 18 Election: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano State

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration