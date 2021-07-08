RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen shoot dead DG of Scientific Institute Prof Ndubuisi in Enugu

The Director General, Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu, Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi was on Wednesday murdered in Enugu by unknown gunmen.

Gunmen shot dead DG of Scientific Institute Prof Ndubuisi in Enugu. [PM News]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ndubuisi along with his police orderly was shot dead along the Centenary City Junction axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly sustained injuries and had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

NAN further reports that the incident is coming barely 48 hours after the Chief Executive Officer, AutoEase, a vehicle body repair, Mr Ifeanyi Okeke, was also killed about two kilometers away from the point of the latest incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu State Command, Mr Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident.

Ndukwe, however, said that information concerning the incident was still sketchy.

According to the PPRO, the incident happened at about 1600hrs.

Ndukwe said: “Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his police orderly is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please,” Ndukwe said.

