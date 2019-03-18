A Garrison Commander of 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army (Shadawanka Barracks) Bauchi, Col. Mohammed Barack, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

According to a report by The Punch, the officer was killed on Bauchi – Jos Road while riding a power bike from Kaduna on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

"The Garrison Commander of 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army (Shadawanka Barracks) Bauchi, Col. Mohammed Barack, has been shot dead.

"He was shot on Sunday along Jos Road, while on Power Bike and was coming back from Kaduna; he is from Kano State," a source told The Punch.

The spokesperson of 33 Artillery Brigade, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, confirmed the killing to The Punch without revealing any details as he noted that investigation was ongoing.

His killing has reportedly brought panic to the area as it was reportedly done by suspected armed robbers.