Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kill 62-year-old man, injure 3 others in Plateau

In Plateau Gunmen kill 62-year-old man, injure 3 others

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Terna Tyopev, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

  • Published:
Gunmen kill 62-year-old man, injure 3 others in Plateau play

Niger Delta Militants

(Daily Post)

The Police Command in Plateau said gunmen had killed a 62-year-old man, John Atu, and injured three members of his household at Kwall village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Terna Tyopev, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the incident occurred on Monday night.

“On Monday at about 8.a.m, one Robert Zarachi, the Youth Leader from Kwall in Miango District of Bassa, reported at our Division in the locality that at about 10:45.p.m, some gunmen attacked the house of John Atu, a 62-year-old man

“As a result, Atu lost his life and three other members of his household sustained severe injuries from gunshots, ” he said.

He said the deceased has since been buried in accordance with the Irigwe rites and that the injured members of his family were currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango.

The police spokesman said investigation had begun to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He also said that the Police had arrested seven persons who allegedly killed three persons in Gura-Riyom community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau during Buhari's visit

He said the arrest followed a complaint jointly lodged on Tuesday at the Bukuru Police Division by Musa Ahmadu and two others.

“On Monday at about 8.a.m, one Musa Ahmadu and two others jointly lodged a complaint at our Bukuru Division that some youths from Gura-Riyom in Sot Ward of Gyel in Jos South, on Monday at about 11.p.m. attacked and killed some of their family members who were on their way to Sabongida Kanang.

“Our detectives were immediately mobilised to the scene of the crime and with the assistance and cooperation from the youths of the community, seven suspects have been arrested and they are assisting us in our investigation, ” Tyopev said.

He gave the names of those killed as Aminu Angara, 36, Aisha Musa, 40, and Daniel from Manga village. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of...bullet

Related Articles

Abdullahi Wase Gov. Lalong condoles with Buhari over death of Ambassador to Qatar
Flooding Disaster Flood displaces over 200 households in Plateau
In Plateau 3 soldiers killed while settling herders and farmers clash
Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue
Simon Lalong Plateau Governor mourns death of Director of Press, Nanle
Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VP
Buhari President mourns Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Bawa Wase

Local

2019 Election: INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen
2019: General Elections Police warns against vandalism of campaign billboards, violence
Floods in Nigeria kill more than 100, wiping out homes and farms
Anambra Flooding Schools shut in Ogbaru as distribution of relief materials commence
Herdsmen Crisis: Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
Killings Fulani chief urges Federal Government to disarm herdsmen in Jigawa
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
2019 General Elections Civil Defence Corps accuses politicians of recruiting thugs in Borno