Gunmen kill 62-year-old man, injure 3 others in Plateau

news

The Police Command in Plateau said gunmen had killed a 62-year-old man, John Atu, and injured three members of his household at Kwall village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Terna Tyopev, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the incident occurred on Monday night.

“On Monday at about 8.a.m, one Robert Zarachi, the Youth Leader from Kwall in Miango District of Bassa, reported at our Division in the locality that at about 10:45.p.m, some gunmen attacked the house of John Atu, a 62-year-old man

“As a result, Atu lost his life and three other members of his household sustained severe injuries from gunshots, ” he said.

He said the deceased has since been buried in accordance with the Irigwe rites and that the injured members of his family were currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango.

The police spokesman said investigation had begun to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He also said that the Police had arrested seven persons who allegedly killed three persons in Gura-Riyom community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau during Buhari's visit

He said the arrest followed a complaint jointly lodged on Tuesday at the Bukuru Police Division by Musa Ahmadu and two others.

“On Monday at about 8.a.m, one Musa Ahmadu and two others jointly lodged a complaint at our Bukuru Division that some youths from Gura-Riyom in Sot Ward of Gyel in Jos South, on Monday at about 11.p.m. attacked and killed some of their family members who were on their way to Sabongida Kanang.

“Our detectives were immediately mobilised to the scene of the crime and with the assistance and cooperation from the youths of the community, seven suspects have been arrested and they are assisting us in our investigation, ” Tyopev said.

He gave the names of those killed as Aminu Angara, 36, Aisha Musa, 40, and Daniel from Manga village.