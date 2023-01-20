ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Nasarawa State say some gunmen on motorcycles on Friday abducted six pupils of Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School Alwaza, Doma Local Government Area.

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose
Nansel said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the pupils aged between seven and eight years were abducted on their way to school at about 7: a.m.

He added that a joint security team comprised of the police, military, and vigilante had been mobilised to the area for a search and rescue operation.

“We are on the trail of the abductors and the Commissioner of Police Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, has also visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment,” he said.

Nansel said that the police had met with the management of the school and the parents of the victims.

He, therefore, called on the public to avail the police of any information that could lead to the rescue of the victims and the arrest of the perpetrators.

Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

