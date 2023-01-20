Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

Nansel said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the pupils aged between seven and eight years were abducted on their way to school at about 7: a.m.

He added that a joint security team comprised of the police, military, and vigilante had been mobilised to the area for a search and rescue operation.

“We are on the trail of the abductors and the Commissioner of Police Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, has also visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment,” he said.

Nansel said that the police had met with the management of the school and the parents of the victims.