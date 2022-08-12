RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group launches initiative to sentisitize Nigerians on governance

The group says the sensitization of Nigerian youths on politics, governance, electioneering process, voter apathy, and civic responsibility will be its core mandate.

The project christened Progressive Change Agent Initiative (PCAI) is to rally Nigerians who share similar ideologies to come together to share ideas of hope, love, unity, cohesion, togetherness, and greatness that Nigeria symbolizes

In a statement by the head of media, Munira Suleiman Tanimu, the project was formally launched yesterday at an online event and attracted dignitaries from the party and other eminent Nigerians who saw the initiative as a wake-up call to keep Nigeria united.

She said sensitization of Nigerian youths on politics, governance, electioneering process, voter apathy, and civic responsibility will be a core mandate of the group.

Suleiman Tanimu quoted the national project coordinator, Seun Bosede Osamaye, as saying “the Progressive Change Agents Initiative (PCAI) is an Initiative of a great patriotic citizen of this country who felt we can no longer sit down and watch our certain narratives being set down our path, to him, the pathway to a greater Nigeria begins with all of us, we owe it a duty to protect the sanctity of this country that we can only call our own”.

Osamaye said membership of this group is open to all Nigerians regardless of status, religious affiliations, strata, race, ethnicity, or background.

Speaking on the composition of the group, Osamaye said there are 25 National executives, 12 geopolitical zones Coordinators, 37 States Coordinators, 109 Senatorial Coordinators, and 774 Local Government Coordinators.

“The task is huge but not insurmountable, By God’s Grace, we will surpass expectations” She reiterated.

The group parades a dynamic team of astute grassroots mobilizers and community development agents.

