The group wants the security agencies to investigate Omo-Agege over his alleged conviction in the United States in November 1995.

A motion ex parte filed by the group further prayed the court to order Omo-Agege to step down from office as deputy senate president pending the completion of the investigation.

Counsel to the group, Mr Edward Omaga said his client asked the deputy senate president to step down to allow for transparent and fair investigation and to also prevent him from interfering with the investigation.

The group also prayed the court to declare that refusal of the DSS and the IGP to investigate Omo-Agege would be deemed unjustifiable, wrongful and tantamount to dereliction of duties under the relevant laws that established them.

According to Omaga, in the affidavit attached to the motion exparte, until the DSS and the IGP are compelled by an order of the court, they will continue to refuse to investigate Omo-Agege.

The plaintiff said in the suit that it was convinced that any action or inaction of persons occupying elective and appointive position would have a direct impact on the overwhelming unemployed youths in the country.

No date has, however been fixed for hearing in the suit.