Tinubu's proactive approach to security threats yielding results, Ribadu claims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ribadu underscored the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and education to prevent radicalisation and combat the appeal of extremist ideologies.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu made the observation on Thursday while delivering a paper at a pre-convocation lecture of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

He said Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” offers a comprehensive framework to tackle insecurity.

In the paper titled: “Navigating the Maze: Addressing Multi-Dimensional Insecurity Challenges in Northern Nigeria”, the NSA described the development as a stance for an inclusive government.

“The agenda encompasses bolstering security forces, implementing community-based security initiatives, promoting socio-economic development and fostering inter-communal dialogue,” he explained.

Ribadu highlighted the agenda’s focus on addressing underlying issues such as poverty, unemployment, social marginalisation and ethnic tensions to foster peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

He noted that Tinubu’s deliberate appointment of Northerners to key security positions was aimed at involving individuals with proximity to the challenges in crafting effective solutions.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but we have made serious progress in pushing down casualty figures and depriving the miscreants access to weapons and free movement.

“However, a more integrated approach that combines military, political and socio-economic strategies is entailed aligning security operations with effort.

“This is to address underlying grievances, such as poverty, unemployment and marginalisation as well as enhance cross-border cooperation to address transnational threats,” he stated.

Ribadu underscored the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and education to prevent radicalisation and combat the appeal of extremist ideologies.

Highlighting the stark disparity in poverty rates between Northern and Southern Nigeria, the NSA stressed the need for targeted interventions in the North, where poverty and unemployment rates “are disproportionately high.”

He also raised concerns about the proliferation of illegal arms in Northern Nigeria, pointing out the need for concerted efforts to dismantle criminal networks facilitating arms trafficking.

Ribadu assured Nigerians that the Tinubu-led administration’s holistic framework addresses both insecurity and poverty, signalling a proactive approach to comprehensive security management.

