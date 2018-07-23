Pulse.ng logo
Great battle ahead, says PDP flagbearer, Senator Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke, in a statement on Monday in Osogbo, said that his emergence as the PDP candidate marks the beginning of a divine move to redeem the state.

5 quick facts about Osun PDP governorship candidate, Adeleke play

Here are five quick facts about Ademola Adeleke, the a serving Senator and Osun PDP governorship candidate.

(Instagram)

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Osun,  says a great battle lies ahead in the Sept. 22  election in the state.

Adeleke, in a statement on Monday in Osogbo, said that his emergence as the PDP candidate marks the beginning of a divine move to redeem the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke, representing Osun West Senatorial District, scored 1,569 votes during the party’s governorship primary on Friday in Osogbo.

Adeleke, who described the primary election as a brotherly contest, congratulated his closest rival, Mr Akin Ogunbiyi, who scored 1,562 votes.

I congratulate Dr Akin Ogunbiyi and his hard-fighting team for running a good and impressive campaign.

” It was a brotherly contest in our collective strive to redeem our state. It is, therefore, no gainsaying that we are all winners.

” It is now time for unity and I extend my hand of fellowship to all stakeholders.

” Please let us all work together in the best interest of our party and the good people of Osun who keenly and earnestly look up to us for their liberation and empowerment.

“Once again, congratulations to the PDP family and the good people of Osun state.

“We have once again blazed the trail by demonstrating to all undemocratic forces how powerful the will of the people can be,’’ he said.

Adeleke , who won the senatorial election on July 9, 2017, after the demise of his brother, Isiaka, would contend with Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, who emerged as the governorship candidate of  All Progressives Congress (APC).

Late Adeleke was representing Osun West Senatorial District before his death on April 23, 2017.

Oyetola, who is Gov. Rauf  Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff, scored 127,017 votes to clinch the party’s ticket.

