Governor Ayade relaxes curfew in Calabar

This is contained in a statement by Mr Christian Ita, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Calabar.

"Following a review of the security situation in the state, Governor Ben Ayade has ordered an immediate relaxation of the 10 pm to 6 am curfew in the state.

"Consequently, restriction of movement is now between the hours of 12 midnight and 6 am, with effect from August 2, 2021.

"Members of the public can therefore go about their normal and lawful businesses between 6 am and 12 mid night," he said.