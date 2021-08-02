Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has slightly relaxed the curfew hours in Calabar that was between 10 pm and 6 am to now last from 12 midnight to 6 am.
Governor Ayade relaxes curfew in Calabar
Restriction of movement is now between the hours of 12 midnight and 6 am.
This is contained in a statement by Mr Christian Ita, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Calabar.
"Following a review of the security situation in the state, Governor Ben Ayade has ordered an immediate relaxation of the 10 pm to 6 am curfew in the state.
"Consequently, restriction of movement is now between the hours of 12 midnight and 6 am, with effect from August 2, 2021.
"Members of the public can therefore go about their normal and lawful businesses between 6 am and 12 mid night," he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor in October last year imposed the curfew, following the destruction of property in Calabar by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.
