RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been praised for some of his projects recently shared on social media.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the State.
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the State.

Earlier this week, images of some of the projects initiated by his administration were published on social media.

Recommended articles

Bello who was also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the recently concluded party primary was a topic of conversation when the images were shared.

Some of the projects which got many Nigerians on social media talking include roads, hospitals, flyovers among others.

One of the projects shared on social media (Kogi State Govt)
One of the projects shared on social media (Kogi State Govt) Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development brought to the confluence state by Bello’s administration, a Twitter user, BoluTife, said that like many other Nigerians, he had said bad things about the governor, only to realise that he had been wrong all these while.

“Yahaya Bello waited all these years for virtually everyone (including me) to jam-talk about him. Then he starts dropping the projects one after the other. See everyone turning around to acknowledge his good works and apologise. Cold and calculative guy,” he tweeted.

On his part, a tweep identified as Ogbeni Taofiki said that the Kogi state governor should not be mentioned in the same sentence with non-performing governors.

One of the projects shared on social media (Kogi State Govt)
One of the projects shared on social media (Kogi State Govt) Pulse Nigeria

“Media is powerful! Yahaya Bello is telling his own story the way he wants it told. Sincere people now know you can’t mention Yahaya Bello in the same sentence with Governors without projects” he claimed.

MaskUpNigeria on his part believes many critics of the governor would be surprised with the level of his achievement in Kogi. According to him, people did not get to know of Bello’s successes because the governor did not invest in media coverage.

“Sadly, Yahaya Bello did not invest in media coverage. His achievements have surprised so many of his critics. Imagine Presidential Material did all these projects being posted on social media. Just imagine it. White Lion.” he said.

Another Nigerian social media user, Afolayan T N, simply declared that he should now be regarded as a fan of Governor Bello.

Meanwhile, another tweep, Iyalaya @lollylarry1, lamented that the impression given about the governor was quite the opposite of the reality on ground.

He said: “I’m seeing so many projects by Governor Yahaya Bello, but the initial impression of him we had on this app was that he was not doing anything in Kogi state. I’m glad we are wrong.”

On his part, JJB @Chuks_jj, simply apologised to the governor saying he was wrong to have placed him besides others.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Citizen-focused health care delivery will end medical tourism- FG

Citizen-focused health care delivery will end medical tourism- FG

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil