Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Bello who was also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the recently concluded party primary was a topic of conversation when the images were shared.

Some of the projects which got many Nigerians on social media talking include roads, hospitals, flyovers among others.

Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development brought to the confluence state by Bello’s administration, a Twitter user, BoluTife, said that like many other Nigerians, he had said bad things about the governor, only to realise that he had been wrong all these while.

“Yahaya Bello waited all these years for virtually everyone (including me) to jam-talk about him. Then he starts dropping the projects one after the other. See everyone turning around to acknowledge his good works and apologise. Cold and calculative guy,” he tweeted.

On his part, a tweep identified as Ogbeni Taofiki said that the Kogi state governor should not be mentioned in the same sentence with non-performing governors.

Pulse Nigeria

“Media is powerful! Yahaya Bello is telling his own story the way he wants it told. Sincere people now know you can’t mention Yahaya Bello in the same sentence with Governors without projects” he claimed.

MaskUpNigeria on his part believes many critics of the governor would be surprised with the level of his achievement in Kogi. According to him, people did not get to know of Bello’s successes because the governor did not invest in media coverage.

“Sadly, Yahaya Bello did not invest in media coverage. His achievements have surprised so many of his critics. Imagine Presidential Material did all these projects being posted on social media. Just imagine it. White Lion.” he said.

Another Nigerian social media user, Afolayan T N, simply declared that he should now be regarded as a fan of Governor Bello.

Meanwhile, another tweep, Iyalaya @lollylarry1, lamented that the impression given about the governor was quite the opposite of the reality on ground.

He said: “I’m seeing so many projects by Governor Yahaya Bello, but the initial impression of him we had on this app was that he was not doing anything in Kogi state. I’m glad we are wrong.”