Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has sympathised with people of Batsari Local Government Area, where 18 farmers were killed by bandits on Tuesday morning.

Masari, who addressed some people of the area who went to Government House to complain of the incessant killing of their people by bandits, said that his administration was doing all it can to stop the killings.

“I feel it better than you feel, because I know Allah will ask me on the Day of Judgement.

“It is our duty to protect lives and property in the state, yet, this is what is happening, we are doing our best.

“You bear me witness that wherever such incident occurred, I visit the community and tell them our commitment toward addressing the menace.

“We are going to table the problem of insecurity challenges bedeviling all the northern states before Mr President tomorrow,” he said.

The governor said that protest will not solve the problems, urging them to remain calm, as the government was doing its best to end the menace.

Earlier, the leader of the people, Aminu Ruma, told the governor that the victims were killed in their farmlands in Yar-gamji village of Batsari Local Government Area.

Ruma said that some farmers were still missing, following the attack.

The community leader stated that the bandits also rustled some cows that belonged to the victims.

He said that the security agents later evacuated the corpses and brought them to the palace of the District Head of Batsari.

“People of Batsari, Safana and Danmusa Local Government Areas will not plant crops this year for fear of bandits attack,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the government to hasten in taking measures that would end insecurity challenges bedevilling the areas.