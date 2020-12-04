Makinde, in his tribute during the funeral service, held at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, said that he and his other siblings would forever remember their late mum.

He said that the deceased thought him how to be disciplined and contented, even though it was tough at the time.

“I used to be a truant in my primary school because I had thought that I would be a professional footballer. But the discipline my mum inculcated in me made me become what I am today."

The governor, while stating that he inherited many traits from his late mother, said that she thought him to love God and to always bring best gifts to Him.

On his political career, Makinde said that his mum didn’t want him to go into politics but that he decided to follow his heart.

“I remember that day in 2007 when I contested for senator, she cried because policemen invaded my house and I had to be rescued by the army. She told me that she had warned me not to go into politics but that I would not listen,” he stated.

Makinde, who betrayed emotion towards the end of the tribute, declared that his late mother was irreplaceable.

In his sermon at the occasion, the Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rev. Segun Okubadejo, urged the congregation to always remember that they could only live within the atmosphere of their actions.

Okubadejo called on them to see their attendance at the funeral service as another opportunity for them to reflect on their lives and their relationship with God.

She extolled the virtues of the late Madam Makinde, describing her as a devout Christian while on earth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha was represented at the occasion by Chief Olusegun Adekunle, while no fewer than 11 governors were in attendance.

The governors included Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mr Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Alhaji Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Mr Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Others were Mr Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Mr Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also in attendance were two former governors of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, two former governors of Ogun, Chief Gbenga Daniel and Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), former Gov. Segun Oni (Ekiti) and some serving senators.

NAN recalls that Madam Makinde died on Oct. 15 at the age of 81.