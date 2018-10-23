Gov Fayemi denies receiving N30b from FG

news

The Ekiti state Governor, kayode Fayemi has denied receiving N30b from the Federal Government.

This following several reports online stating that the Federal Government recently disbursed the said amount to the Ekiti state government.

Lere Olayinka, the new media aide to the former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose also alleged that the funds were disbursed.

— Lere Olayinka - Aresa 1 (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Fake news

According to Vanguard, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode said Fayemi urged the people of Ekiti to disregard the reports, describing them as fake news.

Oyebode said “The fact remains that the new administration has not received any money from the Federal Government or any of its agencies since its inauguration a week ago.

“The attention of Ekiti State Government has been drawn to some malicious reports from some quarters that the new administration has received N30 billion from the federal government in the last one week

“We will have ignored this baseless rumour that is being circulated, especially in social media by some unscrupulous individuals, but for the sake of members of the public that could be misled in the process.

“As a responsible government that believes in accountability and transparency, this government will always provide correct information to the people on all its transactions and will not hide anything from the people.

ALSO READ: Ekiti LG workers end strike, as Fayemi intervenes

“Members of the public are thereby assured of regular briefings on the state of finances and developments in the state

“The era of government by deceit and falsehood has ended on Oct. 15. The present administration is focused on meeting its obligations to workers, pensioners and the general public."