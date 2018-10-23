Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov Fayemi denies receiving N30b from FG

Gov Fayemi denies receiving N30b from FG

Fayemi urged the people of Ekiti to disregard the reports, describing them as fake news.

  • Published:
The Ekiti state Governor, kayode Fayemi has denied receiving N30b from the Federal Government. play

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi

(Twitter/@kfayemi)

The Ekiti state Governor, kayode Fayemi has denied receiving N30b from the Federal Government.

This following several reports online stating that the Federal Government recently disbursed the said amount to the Ekiti state government.

Lere Olayinka, the new media aide to the former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose also alleged that the funds were disbursed.

 

Fake news

According to Vanguard, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode said Fayemi urged the people of Ekiti to disregard the reports, describing them as fake news.

Oyebode said “The fact remains that the new administration has not received any money from the Federal Government or any of its agencies since its inauguration a week ago.

“The attention of Ekiti State Government has been drawn to some malicious reports from some quarters that the new administration has received N30 billion from the federal government in the last one week

“We will have ignored this baseless rumour that is being circulated, especially in social media by some unscrupulous individuals, but for the sake of members of the public that could be misled in the process.

“As a responsible government that believes in accountability and transparency, this government will always provide correct information to the people on all its transactions and will not hide anything from the people.

ALSO READ: Ekiti LG workers end strike, as Fayemi intervenes

“Members of the public are thereby assured of regular briefings on the state of finances and developments in the state

 “The era of government by deceit and falsehood has ended on Oct. 15. The present administration is focused on meeting its obligations to workers, pensioners and the general public."

Governor Kayode Fayemi had earlier alleged that ex-Gov Ayo Fayose’s administration plunged Ekiti state into a debt of over N170b.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet

Related Articles

Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile
Muslim group condemns Fayemi's new appointments
Governors not against review of minimum wage - NGF
Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police
The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week
Ekiti tribunal admits 10 LG, 109 wards electoral materials as exhibits
Ekiti LG workers end strike, as Fayemi intervenes

Local

Nigerians spend $8b annually on importation of vehicles – Osinbajo
Nigerians spend $8b annually on importation of vehicles – Osinbajo
Corruption still remains our major headache – Osinbanjo
Corruption still remains our major headache – Osinbajo
Nigeria to partner Benin Republic to ensure success of joint border post – Buhari
Nigeria to partner Benin Republic to ensure success of joint border post – Buhari
Operation Crocodile Smile
Army begins `Crocodile Smile III’ exercise in Niger Delta
X
Advertisement