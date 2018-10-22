Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti LG workers end strike, as Fayemi intervenes

The over one month strike declared by the Ekiti state  chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE) was on Sunday night  called-off.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the decision to end the strike followed the intervention of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

A communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the union in Ado Ekiti, signed by its state chairman, Mr Bunmi Ajimoko and state Secretary, Aleru Sulaiman confirmed the development.

According to the union, ending the strike had become necessary as a result of  the part payment of their accumulated leave bonuses, owed by the  Fayose administration.

The communique disclosed that some of the workers had started to receive bank  alerts.

The union thus asked its members to resume work on Monday  in all the 16 Local Government Council areas.

The union commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for  his intervention in ensuring the payment of the leave bonuses.

NULGE, Ekiti State, held an emergency meeting today, Sunday, 21st October, 2018, and resolved that since the money approved as part payment of 2016 leave bonus has dropped in various local government accounts and some staff members have started receiving alerts of the payment, the Union wishes to suspend over ONE month old strike action today.

“All members of the union are hereby directed to resume full activities at their various local government councils and boards and commissions from this day.

“NULGE uses this medium to also l thank members for their patience, perseverance and solidarity during the course of our struggle

“Finally, the Union wishes to appreciate the government of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for his prompt intervention,” the communique added. 

