Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fayose provides food for over 150 EFCC detainees

Fayose provides food for over 150 EFCC detainees, secures lawyers for others

This was made known in a post on Twitter via his official handle being managed by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fayose provides food for over 150 EFCC detainees, secures lawyers for others play

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose

(Leadership)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has provided food for over 150 detainees of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was made known in a post on Twitter via his official handle, @GovAyoFayose.

 

The former Governor had earlier announced that his Twitter account will be handled by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka.

 

Secures lawyers for detainees

Fayose also secured lawyers for detainees in need of legal representation and also promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.

ALSO READ: EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses

 

Trail commences

Fayose was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Monday, October 22, 2018.

The former Ekiti state Governor pleaded not guilty to the charge of misappropriating N30.8 billion while in office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet
3 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet

Related Articles

Ekiti LG workers end strike, as Fayemi intervenes
Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with help during his broadcast
EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Source
Fayose still in EFCC’s custody
EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses
Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Naira
10 Things Nnamdi Kanu said during special Biafra address

Local

IPOB says Buhari's re-election bid a "welcome development"
Why Nnamdi Kanu resurfaced months to 2019 elections - DSS
Nigeria can’t face another civil war - Lai Mohammed
Buhari's visa-on-arrival policy boosting tourism, says Lai
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA
The Spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon has said that there is no evidence that Nanamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) visited Israel recently.
Israeli official says no evidence that Nnamdi Kanu was in the country
X
Advertisement