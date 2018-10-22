Fayose provides food for over 150 EFCC detainees

This was made known in a post on Twitter via his official handle being managed by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka.
The former Governor had earlier announced that his Twitter account will be handled by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka.
Fayose also secured lawyers for detainees in need of legal representation and also promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.
Fayose was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Monday, October 22, 2018.
The former Ekiti state Governor pleaded not guilty to the charge of misappropriating N30.8 billion while in office.