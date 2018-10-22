Fayose provides food for over 150 EFCC detainees

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

news

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has provided food for over 150 detainees of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was made known in a post on Twitter via his official handle, @GovAyoFayose.

The former Governor had earlier announced that his Twitter account will be handled by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Secures lawyers for detainees

Fayose also secured lawyers for detainees in need of legal representation and also promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions.

ALSO READ: EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses

Trail commences

Fayose was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Monday, October 22, 2018.